Why Budget Smartphones Are Suddenly Getting So Expensive

If you're looking for a good deal to buy your next smartphone, you may have to wait a bit longer. Across India, brands such as Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi, and Nothing have been quietly raising prices since late 2025.

In many cases, phones cost Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,500 more than before. Some models are up to 40 per cent costlier. This is hurting the mid-range buyer the most. This is significant as the mid-range segment drives India's smartphone sales. Follow Live Updates

As prices rise, people are getting their old smartphones repaired instead of buying new ones. Sales data for early 2026 shows smartphone purchases are down nearly 9 per cent year-on-year.

What's Behind Smartphone Price Rise?

The real reason sits inside your phone: Memory chips. The problem starts with two tiny parts inside every smartphone - DRAM and NAND memory chips.

These chips have become much more expensive. Why? Because artificial intelligence (AI) companies are buying a different type of memory in massive quantities - high-bandwidth memory (HBM) used in data centres run by firms like Nvidia.

Memory makers such as Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, and SK Hynix are shifting production to serve AI demand.

HBM chips give them far higher profits than regular smartphone memory. This leaves fewer chips for phones. And the prices of DRAM and NAND have jumped 50-60 per cent in some cases.

Industry insiders now call this an "AI tax" on smartphones. "The rapid rise in mobile phone prices is driven by higher cost semiconductors, market supply-demand imbalance, and the greater need for high-performance computing. This trend makes this period very critical for the Indian gaming industry," said Hiren Joshi, Founder & CEO, Bee Online Communication.

Impact On Phone Prices

What changed What it means for brands What it means for you Memory chip prices up 50-60% Cost of making phones rises sharply Phones become Rs 1,500-3,500 costlier Supply diverted to AI data centres Fewer chips for smartphones Delays, price revisions Shipping costs up due to West Asia tensions Import costs increase Further price pressure Weak demand in budget segment Brands protect margins Fewer discounts, fewer deals

Budget Phones Hit The Hardest

Mid-range phones once known for "value for money" are seeing the steepest hikes. Some phones that earlier cost Rs 18,000-20,000 are now close to Rs 25,000.

Brands have limited options:

Increase prices

Reduce RAM/storage in new models

Or accept losses

Brand Price rise Xiaomi 32% Samsung 36% Vivo 40% Oppo 41% Realme 53%

Premium Phones May Suffer Less

Interestingly, premium brands like Apple and Samsung's flagship S-series are better placed. Their buyers are less price-sensitive. These brands also have stronger control over supply chains.

So while budget buyers feel the heat, premium buyers may not see big shocks.



(With inputs from Mosin Sheikh)