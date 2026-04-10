White House Insider Trading: How Traders Made Millions With Leaked War News

Since the Iran war began on February 28, 2026, financial markets have seen a series of unusually well-timed trades. Some of these trades appear to have happened minutes or hours before major policy moves were publicly announced.

Some traders have made millions. This has raised serious concerns about insider trading and possible leaks from people in the know. Follow Live Updates

Initially, the White House dismissed claims that anyone used secret information for profit. But the White House have now warned its staff not to bet on futures markets tied to sensitive information.

Meanwhile, a section of market observers and lawmaker are pushing for investigations into whether confidential policy decisions were somehow reflected in bets before they were public.

Key Instances: Timeline of Alleged Insider Activity

January - Prediction Market Bets Before Venezuela Strikes: Suspicious bets on Polymarket before US action in Venezuela hint at a recurring pattern.

- Prediction Market Bets Before Venezuela Strikes: Suspicious bets on Polymarket before US action in Venezuela hint at a recurring pattern. March First Week - Early Iran War Bets: Traders made big profits on Polymarket contracts predicting a US strike on Iran hours before it happened. Anonymous wallets netted as much as $1.2 million, raising suspicion of insider knowledge.

- Early Iran War Bets: Traders made big profits on Polymarket contracts predicting a US strike on Iran hours before it happened. Anonymous wallets netted as much as $1.2 million, raising suspicion of insider knowledge. March 22-23 - Oil Futures Before Trump Post: Around 6:49-6:50 a.m. ET on March 23, huge oil futures positions were placed ahead of a White House announcement. Nearly $500-$830 million in Brent and WTI crude oil futures changed hands just before President Trump's public message about a pause in planned Iran strikes. Oil prices dropped sharply after the announcement, meaning those pre-announcement bets were highly profitable. Some lawmakers called this potentially one of the largest cases of insider trading in history.

- Oil Futures Before Trump Post: Around 6:49-6:50 a.m. ET on March 23, huge oil futures positions were placed ahead of a White House announcement. Nearly $500-$830 million in Brent and WTI crude oil futures changed hands just before President Trump's public message about a pause in planned Iran strikes. Oil prices dropped sharply after the announcement, meaning those pre-announcement bets were highly profitable. Some lawmakers called this potentially one of the largest cases of insider trading in history. Late March - Global Market Moves & Suspicion: Similar patterns were noted in prediction markets like Polymarket. Some newly created accounts made well-timed bets on war developments. Reports suggested profits from both geopolitical and policy-based trading signals.

- Global Market Moves & Suspicion: Similar patterns were noted in prediction markets like Polymarket. Some newly created accounts made well-timed bets on war developments. Reports suggested profits from both geopolitical and policy-based trading signals. Early April 2026 - Ceasefire Bets: Just hours before a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, investors placed about $950 million in oil futures bets anticipating a market move. The ceasefire announcement triggered a 15 per cent plunge in oil prices, again benefiting those who bet early.

How the White House Responded

In March, the White House dismissed claims that government officials used insider information. But by April, an internal warning was sent to staff not to place trades in futures markets tied to sensitive policy information.

Officials acknowledged well-timed bets have raised eyebrows and said improper profit-taking is prohibited.

Why This Matters

Market Integrity at Risk: When trades consistently precede big policy news, it erodes trust in fair markets.

When trades consistently precede big policy news, it erodes trust in fair markets. Leaks or Privileged Information? The question is whether traders had access to leaked government information that others did not.

The question is whether traders had access to leaked government information that others did not. Regulatory Scrutiny: Lawmakers, including members of Congress, are pushing for SEC and CFTC investigations. Some propose expanding insider trading laws to cover prediction markets as well.

According to experts, the timing of trades is too precise to be purely random. Lawmakers say the issue may require new regulations and tougher enforcement.

What Could Happen Next