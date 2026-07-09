Iran Flare-Up Will Over "Very Quickly", Trump Assures After US Strikes

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he expected the military flare-up with Iran overnight to end very quickly despite earlier statements saying the ceasefire was "over".

"I think anything that happens is going to be over very quickly and will only make it safer, including for oil... Anything that happens is going to happen very fast. We're not looking for long term," he said at the end of a two-day NATO summit in Ankara.

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