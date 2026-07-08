Sena Corporator Who Assaulted Doctor, Staff At Thane Hospital Arrested

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre has been arrested for the alleged assault on doctors and other medical staff at a civic hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident occurred on the evening of July 6 at Shastri Nagar Hospital, run by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Dombivli.

Police registered a case against Mhatre and five others on Tuesday night. He was taken into custody from his residence on Wednesday.

According to hospital officials, the events began when doctors Srishti Baviskar and Vaibhav Salunkhe advised relatives of a newborn to shift the baby to another facility. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the hospital was full, and the doctors cited the need for appropriate care for the infant.

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The relatives contacted Mhatre, who arrived at the hospital with associates. Video footage from the hospital, which circulated widely on social media, shows Mhatre approaching a woman doctor from behind as she holds a mobile phone. He strikes her with force, causing the phone to fall. He and his supporters then turn on other staff members. Images after the incident show hospital workers in distress.

Salunkhe sustained injuries during the assault.

Ramesh Mhatre's Response

Speaking to NDTV, Mhatre denied assaulting the doctor. The corporator showed no remorse and stated that he would not apologise over the incident.

"I did not attack the woman doctor at the hospital," the corporator insisted, adding that he only hit the doctor's hand to get her off the phone as "she was not listening to our complaint."

"I slapped her phone as she was not listening to us. I only tried to get her off the phone," Mhatre told NDTV.

"Our action saved the life of a woman and her child. We don't care about anything else," he said.