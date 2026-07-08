"She's In Shock, Afraid Of Going To Work": Assaulted Thane Doctor's Parents

As outrage continues over the alleged assault on doctors and nurses at KDMC's Shastrinagar Hospital in Thane district's Dombivli, the parents of Dr Srishti Baviskar, one of the doctors attacked during the incident, have said their daughter is suffering from severe mental trauma and remains too distressed to speak publicly about the ordeal.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Baviskar's mother, Sangeeta Baviskar, said her daughter is still in shock and is unable to face the media or discuss the incident. "She is suffering mentally and is not in a condition to speak. We are speaking on her behalf and seeking justice," she said.

Dr Mahendra Baviskar, her father, said his daughter was on duty along with other doctors when the family of a pregnant patient, who had been referred to another hospital for treatment, allegedly summoned local corporator Ramesh Mhatre. "Without understanding the situation, the corporator and his men assaulted doctors and nurses and threatened them. My daughter was abused and threatened. They told them, 'We will not leave you, we will see you,'" he alleged.

The family claims the threats extended beyond the assault itself. Sangeeta Baviskar alleged that those involved even threatened to bring women supporters to target the doctors. "An arrest has to happen. Such behaviour cannot be tolerated," she said.

The parents alleged that the delay in action against Mhatre was due to his political influence. "He belongs to the ruling party and has the support of powerful leaders. That is why he was not being arrested. The police are protecting him," alleged Dr Mahendra Baviskar, adding that the corporator's influence and security cover made people fearful of speaking out.

Describing the broader atmosphere faced by medical professionals, Dr Baviskar alleged that local political workers frequently interfere in hospital functioning. "These corporator-backed groups create fear and keep threatening people. They do not allow doctors to work properly," he said.

The family said CCTV footage from the hospital clearly captures the sequence of events and should be sufficient evidence for investigators. They also expressed disappointment that no senior leaders from the ruling establishment had contacted them or offered assurances following the incident.

According to the parents, Dr Srishti Baviskar remains under emotional distress and is currently resting at home. "She is not mentally fine. She is scared to return to work and fears for her safety," her mother said.

Calling for systemic reforms, the family urged authorities to ensure stronger protection for healthcare workers. "This should never happen again. Strict action must be taken, and doctors, especially women doctors, must be given adequate security," said Dr Mahendra Baviskar.



