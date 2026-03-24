US Trashes Insider Trading Claim Over $580-Million Bet Before Trump Post

Following reports of insider trading ahead of US President Donald Trump's social media post on Iran, the White House has denied any misuse of information. It also called such claims "baseless" and "without evidence". The clarification comes after a section of market observers claimed that oil market bets were unusually well-timed ahead of Trump's Truth Social post.

Meanwhile, Iran publicly denied that any talks had taken place, triggering another round of volatility in markets.

What Really Happened

About 15 minutes before Trump posted about "productive" talks with Iran on social media, traders made large bets in crude oil futures. Soon after Trump's Truth Social post, oil prices fell sharply, making those positions profitable, according to a report by The Financial Times. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Timeline Of Events

Time (New York) What happened Market reaction 6:49-6:50 am Heavy trading in oil futures Volumes spike sharply ~6:50 am Trading intensity jumps further Early price movement visible 7:04 am Trump posts on talks with Iran Oil prices fall, equities rise

Big, fast & well-timed trades raise eyebrows:-

Around 6,200 contracts of Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude were traded

Total value: roughly $580 million

Activity spiked seconds before 6:50 am, an otherwise quiet window

This wasn't just about oil.

Futures linked to the S&P 500 also saw a jump

European equities moved higher soon after

Even gas markets showed unusual activity

Why Traders Are Uneasy

Market participants told The Financial Times that they cannot claim wrongdoing outright, but the pattern feels off. "It's hard to prove causality... but you have to wonder... Who was confident enough to place aggressive trades just before a major geopolitical signal," a market strategist said.

One hedge fund manager summed it up bluntly: "There was no event risk... Somebody just got a lot richer." Some also said that the size of trades were larger than usual for that hour.

Factors That Make The Trades Stand Out:

Factor Why it matters No major data scheduled No obvious trigger for large trades No central bank speakers No policy cues to trade ahead of Early morning timing Typically lower liquidity window

Could it just be coincidence?

That's still a possibility. According to experts, oil markets are deep and highly liquid, and the trade size, while large, was not unprecedented. Besides, positioning was already skewed, and therefore, many investors were betting on higher oil prices.

This last point matters. When markets are crowded on one side, even a small trigger can cause sharp moves.

However, this isn't the first time such timing has drawn attention. Traders have flagged similar "well-timed" bets ahead of US policy moves. Prediction platforms have also seen accurate wagers before geopolitical events. While individual instances may not prove anything, together, they're starting to form a pattern that traders find hard to ignore.