Stock Market Today, Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are likely to open in green on Tuesday after a sharp fall on Monday. The upturn comes after US President Donald Trump claimed he held productive talks with Iran. Trump also postponed the decision to hit Iran's energy sites, and announced a 5-day pause.
Overnight, the three main US stock indexes finished Monday's session up more than 1 per cent.
Here Are The LIVE Updates of Stock Market Today 24 March, Sensex, Nifty50, Share Prices LIVE
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Over to stocks, and the nifty closed 2.6 per cent down at 22513, and the bank nifty slumped 3.7 per cent in what was its largest single-day drop since general elections day. The India VIX soared 17.2 per cent and settled just shy of 27. Mid- and small caps dropped more than the nifty. 20 stocks fell for every stock that rose on the Nifty 500. All of the 12 NSE sectors declined, with Realty stocks falling 4.7 per cent and becoming the day's worst performers. IT stocks fell the least, slipping 0.2 per cent. Speaking nifty stocks, HCL technologies was the day's best stock with a 1.9 per cent gain while Shriram Finance was the worst as it fell 6.5 per cent. Technically speaking, yesterday's low came within a whisker of a trendline drawn from the June 4, 2024 crash lows. On the upside, immediate resistance is at 23067 followed by 23378. Support can be seen between 22220 - 22440.
Talking flows, based on provisional data, foreigners withdrew 10414 cr while domestic players invested around 12034 cr. Yesterday was the 17th day of foreign outflows.
Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices LIVE: Asian Markets Trade Higher
Hang Seng up 1 per cent, Kospi, Nikkei up 0.5 per cent each.