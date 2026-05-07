Stock Market Live Updates: Following a rally on Wednesday, Indian equity benchmarks opened flat on Thursday. At the open, Sensex was up 100 points while Nifty50 gained 50 points.

Meanwhile, the rupee opened 11 paise weaker against the US dollar at 94.72. It settled at 94.61 a dollar on Wednesday. In early trade, oil prices climbed nearly $1. Overnight, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied to record closing highs.