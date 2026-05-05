5 Financial Planning Mistakes That Cost More Than You Think

1.Not knowing your financial goals:"I want to grow my money" is not a goal. A child's education in 12 years, a home in 5, retirement at 55, these are goals. Without specificity, every investment decision becomes a guess.

2. Not knowing your risk appetite: Most investors discover their actual risk tolerance only when markets fall 30%. That's the worst time to find out. Know what volatility you can genuinely stomach before you invest, not after.

3. Having no emergency fund. Most salaried professionals are one medical emergency away from liquidating long-term investments at the worst possible time. Six months of expenses, kept liquid, is non-negotiable.

4. Not bothering with inflation: A fixed deposit returning 7% when inflation is at 6% (approx) is barely keeping pace. Real returns matter more than headline numbers.

5. Confusing income with wealth: A high salary feels like financial security. It isn't, until it's saved, invested, and working independently of you.

None of these are complicated to fix. They just require honesty about where your money actually stands today