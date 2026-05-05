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Stock Market Live Updates: With fresh escalation in the US-Iran war and the consequent disruption at the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices are likely to remain high. This will weigh heavy on the investors' sentiment.

LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-

May 05, 2026 07:19 (IST)
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Check Expert View By Vijay Kuppa, CEO, InCred Money

5 Financial Planning Mistakes That Cost More Than You Think

1.Not knowing your financial goals:"I want to grow my money" is not a goal. A child's education in 12 years, a home in 5, retirement at 55, these are goals. Without specificity, every investment decision becomes a guess.

2. Not knowing your risk appetite: Most investors discover their actual risk tolerance only when markets fall 30%. That's the worst time to find out. Know what volatility you can genuinely stomach before you invest, not after.

3. Having no emergency fund. Most salaried professionals are one medical emergency away from liquidating long-term investments at the worst possible time. Six months of expenses, kept liquid, is non-negotiable.

4. Not bothering with inflation: A fixed deposit returning 7% when inflation is at 6% (approx) is barely keeping pace. Real returns matter more than headline numbers.

5. Confusing income with wealth: A high salary feels like financial security. It isn't, until it's saved, invested, and working independently of you.

 

None of these are complicated to fix. They just require honesty about where your money actually stands today

May 05, 2026 07:00 (IST)
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Financial Planning Mistakes The Rich Never Make, And You Should Avoid

Most people think wealth creation starts with investing. It doesn't. It starts with control. Wealthy individuals track cash flows closely. Read full report here

May 05, 2026 06:59 (IST)
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Check BSE Sensex Total Market Cap

At the close on Monday (May 4), the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,66,84,495.

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