Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are set to open higher on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump has said that vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz will be facilitated. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that "Operation Epic Fury" has concluded.

As the possibility of a US-Iran peace deal is back on the table again, oil prices have eased. This has lifted market sentiments. Asian markets also traded higher on Wednesday.

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