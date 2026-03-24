Hidden Charges Killing Tax-Saving Returns? Here's What You Should Know

Salaried employees and small business owners often obsess over deductions, exemptions and Section 80C limits. However, the leak sometimes happens elsewhere. Certain charges quietly chip away at returns; it might be a small amount, but they compound into meaningful losses over time.

Hidden Charges You Must Know

Hidden Charge / Cost Where It Applies How it Hurts Your Returns Securities Transaction Tax (STT) Equity shares, equity mutual funds Levied on every trade. Cannot be claimed as deduction. Frequent churn = steady drag on returns. Stamp Duty & Transaction Charges Mutual funds, equities Small per transaction, but cumulative cost increases investment outlay and reduces net gains. Exit Load Mutual funds (including ELSS) Early redemption penalty (up to 1%) eats into gains and disrupts tax-efficient compounding. Expense Ratio Mutual funds (equity, debt, ELSS) Annual fee deducted from NAV. Even a 1-2% difference compounds into a large wealth gap. Loan Prepayment Charges Home loans Can offset tax benefits on interest; early closure reduces future deductions. Account Maintenance Charges (AMC) Demat, PMS Recurring fees that steadily reduce portfolio value over time. Forex Conversion & Remittance Fees Overseas investments (LRS route) Currency spreads and bank charges cut into returns, sometimes outweighing diversification gains.

At first glance, many of these charges appear negligible. But investing is a compounding game. Costs compound too. For instance, a 1 per cent higher expense ratio over 15-20 years can shave off a substantial portion of your corpus. Meanwhile, frequent trading amplifies STT and transaction costs. Similarly, premature exits destroy both tax benefits and return potential.

According to CA Suresh Surana, "An investment should not be judged only by the tax it helps you save, but by how much money you actually retain after accounting for all taxes and costs. Many investments come with hidden charges, so it's important to be aware of them and avoid frequent buying and selling. A good strategy is not just about picking the right tax-saving products, but also understanding their costs, how they work, and any exit conditions. Keeping these costs, low can help you grow your wealth more effectively over time."

Compounding Trap: Costs vs Returns

Factor Immediate Impact Long-Term Effect High expense ratio Lower annual returns Significant erosion of final corpus Frequent transactions Higher STT & charges Reduced compounding base Early withdrawals Exit load + lost gains Breaks wealth-building cycle Hidden fees (AMC, forex) Minor yearly deduction Large cumulative drag

"It is important for investors to look at costs and taxes when considering various investment opportunities. For example, securities transaction taxes (STT) are different for different types of securities. Similarly, capital gains are taxed differently (short vs long-term). On the cost front, certain investments have lower expense ratios and management fees. Investors should understand the cost and tax structure of every investment and compare them across investments to decide which ones to invest in. They should avoid focusing on gross returns. At the end, these costs and taxes will create a drag in the performance of their investment portfolios, which will then get compounded over time," said Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Indian School of Business.

Practical Tips For Investors

Look beyond tax savings: Evaluate net returns after all costs

Evaluate net returns after all costs Minimise churn: Frequent buying and selling is a silent wealth killer

Frequent buying and selling is a silent wealth killer Compare expense ratios: Even small differences matter over time

Even small differences matter over time Check exit conditions: Lock-ins and penalties can derail plans

Lock-ins and penalties can derail plans Track all fees: AMC, forex costs, and charges often go unnoticed

"Tax-saving instruments sound attractive, but investors should focus on the various costs and loads imposed by such instruments. If the costs and loads are greater than the tax savings, will such instruments really create wealth," added Thirumalai.

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