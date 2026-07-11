<i>Sairaab</i> Actor Rohit Chandel Arrested For Allegedly Stalking And Harassing 16-Year-Old Girl

Well-known television actor Rohit Chandel was arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of following, harassing, and assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

The 29-year-old actor was taken into custody from his Dahisar residence on Friday by Pant Nagar Police, after which he was produced before a special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court and remanded to police custody.

According to the complaint lodged with police, the actor had been disturbing the minor victim for some time by repeatedly calling her from different phone numbers; the two already knew each other.

The complaint also alleges that on July 5, Rohit Chandel followed the victim near her housing society, forcibly stopped her, abused her verbally, and when she resisted, assaulted her physically.

Mumbai Police have registered a case against the accused actor under the stringent POCSO Act (child protection law), as well as under the Indian Penal Code sections for stalking and voluntarily causing hurt, and have begun further investigation.

About Rohit Chandel

Rohit Chandel is a familiar face on television and in web series, known for projects such as Pandya Store, Sairaab and Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. Born in 1995 in Maharashtra, he landed a commercial after facing 90 rejections.

He began his journey in television with a limited role in the series Har Mushkil Ka Hal - Akbar Birbal, and went on to gain recognition in Escaype Live and Chandragupta Maurya. His notable lead roles include Baji Rao in Zee TV's Kashibai Bajirao Ballal (2021-2022) and Dhawal Makwana in StarPlus's Pandya Store (2023-2024).