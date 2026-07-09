Woman With Rs 80 Lakh In Savings Wants To Quit Government Job For Peace: 'I'm Burnt Out'

A 31-year-old government employee has caught social media's attention after sharing her desire to resign. Despite accumulating Rs 80 lakh in savings over her seven-year career at the public sector undertaking (PSU), the woman claimed that the relentless work pressure, which included routine weekend shifts and holiday assignments, had severely impacted her health.

The woman stated that she had no debt and led a modest lifestyle, but the toll of work had left her completely burned out and seeking a way out.

"Ever since I was shifted to a new department, I've been working weekends, holidays, after office hours, and sometimes even at midnight," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"I've been called to the office during sick leave, questioned for taking even a single day off, and despite putting in 9-10 hour workdays, I'm constantly told I'm “not doing enough.” I honestly can't remember the last time I had a proper break."

The woman said she was emotionally exhausted, and the thought of working in the same environment for another 25-30 years was terrifying her.

"Financially, I'm in a stable position with low monthly expenses. My plan is to resign, move back to tier-3 city, and live simply while relying on a combination of long-term investing, disciplined trading, and interest from part of my savings."

The employee sought advice from those who might have faced a similar situation in their lives. "I'm not looking for validation or unrealistic encouragement. I genuinely want honest advice from people who have been in a similar situation," she said.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Take A Long Break'

As the post gained traction, social media users advised the woman not to quit the job immediately and instead take a long sabbatical to truly understand what she wanted.

"Don't quit. Take medical leave based on an irrefutable reason. Take a break. If possible, apply for a transfer. Set boundaries and ask for written orders for work after office hours," said one user, while another added: "I do understand where you are coming from, and I have been in your situation, but running away isnt the solution, not even the decent one."

A third commented: "Burnout is real, but take a long break or explore an internal transfer before resigning. Once you're mentally rested, it'll be much easier to decide whether you want to leave for good."

A fourth said: "Increase your corpus. Think of resigning once you have over Rs 2 crore. For now, take sabbatical leaves and if you don't get them, take sick leaves without pay."