524 Packages, 421 Locations: Viral Video Shows Amazon Delivery Driver's Gruelling Workday

A video has once again put the spotlight on the realities of gig work after an Amazon delivery driver offered a glimpse into what she described as a "typical" shift. The clip has reignited debate around workload, efficiency, and the growing risk of burnout in the fast-paced world of last-mile delivery.

Shared originally on TikTok by user @abbykaddaby, the video walks viewers through the scale of a single workday. According to the driver, her route included more than 500 packages and over 300 stops, all expected to be completed within one shift. Deliveries were spread across hundreds of locations, leaving little margin for delays or breaks.

As the camera pans inside the delivery van, the sheer volume becomes clear. There is hardly any room to move around in the room because packages are piled from floor to ceiling. The tight space shows how hard it is to do the job, since staying on schedule requires speed and organization.

"This isn't peak season. This isn't a one-off. This is what a “normal” route looks like. Some say it's just part of the job. Others are asking how anyone is supposed to finish this in a single shift. Is this efficiency… or is this straight-up burnout waiting to happen?" the video was captioned on X.

Watch the video here:

🚨 AMAZON DRIVER EXPOSES 300 STOPS IN ONE SHIFT — THEN SHOWS HER TRUCK AND PEOPLE CAN'T BELIEVE THIS IS WHAT'S EXPECTED



An Amazon driver shows her route on her phone… then turns the camera to her truck and it's overflowing.



• 300 stops

• 524 packages

• 421 locations

•… pic.twitter.com/TVTu8qduhQ — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) April 16, 2026

The video quickly gained traction online, triggering a wave of mixed reactions. Many users expressed shock at the scale of the workload, questioning whether such expectations are sustainable in the long run. Others sympathised with the physical and mental strain such shifts can place on workers.

One user wrote, "The maths here is brutal. In an 8 hour shift, 300 stops means roughly 1.6 minutes per stop, including driving time, parking, and finding the package. In reality, that's probably a 14 hour shift with no breaks. Actually despicable."

Another commented, "There is a massive difference between 'logistically possible' on a spreadsheet and 'physically possible' for a human being. 300 stops isn't a route; it's a sprint that ignores traffic, safety, and basic biology. We've traded driver well-being for 1-day shipping, and the cracks are showing."

A third said, "We want our 'Next Day Delivery' but we don't want to see what it actually takes to make that happen. This is the hidden cost of convenience. Respect to the drivers dealing with this."

At the same time, some users offered a different perspective, highlighting the operational efficiency behind such routes. They argued that advanced logistics systems and route optimisation tools are designed to streamline deliveries, ensuring stops follow a logical sequence that makes the workload manageable for experienced drivers.