Prakash Padukone On Deepika Discussing Depression Publicly: 'After Her Friend's Death, She Became More Determined'

Ace badminton player and Deepika Padukone's father, Prakash Padukone, recently spoke about his daughter's decision to speak publicly about her depression and her work to raise mental health awareness. Prakash Padukone said he has always supported Deepika's choice and feels proud of her work in this field.

'After Her Friend's Death, She Became More Determined'

Prakash said he and his wife, Ujjala Padukone, supported Deepika when she decided to share her experience publicly.

"We were fully supportive. She came to us and discussed it, and we had no objections at all. If sharing her experience could help others, we felt it was a positive thing to do."

"Later, after one of her friends passed away, she became even more determined to create awareness about mental health. That was when she started thinking about establishing a foundation focused on the issue," Mr. Padukone said on The Something Bigger Show with Rodrigo Canelas.

Speaking about the gravity of the subject and the need for prompt attention, Prakash Padukone said, "Mental health is a serious issue, and there is no reason to feel ashamed about talking about it. If someone is in a position to help others by sharing their experience, that should be encouraged."

'I Learned From Deepika's Experience'

Deepika Padukone founded an organisation named LiveLoveLaugh in 2015 to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness and to provide credible mental health resources.

"I learned that mental and physical health must always come first. You need proper rest, a healthy diet, exercise, and ways to manage stress. Everything is connected," Prakash Padukone said about Deepika's work in this field.

"People should not ignore signs of emotional distress. If you are struggling, talk to someone. It could be a friend, a family member, a therapist, or a professional. The worst thing is to keep everything bottled up inside because that is when problems can grow."

Early diagnosis can help in recovering from distress, Mr. Padukone added.

Prakash Padukone applauded Deepika's endeavour, saying, "Besides being known for her acting career, I believe she will also be remembered for the work she has done in the field of mental health. Sometimes the impact of such initiatives is only fully appreciated years later, but I think she has made a meaningful difference."

Deepika Padukone first spoke publicly about her depression, with her mother Ujjala Padukone by her side, in 2015 on national television.