"Human Trust In Norway": Indian Man Stunned By Shop Without Shopkeeper

An Indian man living in Norway has captured the internet's attention after sharing a video of a flower shop operating entirely on trust late at night. The content creator, identified as Aditya, filmed the clip at 10 pm outside a closed florist. Even though the staff had gone home for the evening, the shop left all its colourful flower pots and plants out on the pavement for passing customers.

Aditya explained that the business uses an honesty system common across Scandinavian countries. Anyone wishing to buy a plant simply chooses their favourite pot, finds the price and telephone number displayed on the shop door, and transfers the money digitally.

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The video, captioned as "Human Trust in Norway", has sparked a widespread discussion on social media about community values. Many viewers praised the high levels of public trust and civic responsibility in Norway, noting that this unique culture is why the region consistently scores well on global happiness and development charts.

The video has now gone viral, garnering significant views and reactions online. Many users have weighed in, with one commenting, "How can this be implemented in places where trust is lost?" Another noted that a similar situation exists in Sweden, while a third expressed scepticism, asking whether this is even possible in India. Responding to the doubt, Aditya said, "As long as people follow the law, love each other, and remain humane, it is possible."