Bengaluru Auto Driver Buys Flowers For Late Wife Daily, Melts Hearts Online

A simple daily routine of an elderly auto driver in Bengaluru has moved millions of people on social media. Eight years after losing his wife, he still begins every day by placing fresh flowers before her photographs inside his auto before picking up his first passenger.

The story was shared on Instagram by content creator Asish Matthew.

The video begins at a traffic signal in Bengaluru's Indiranagar, where Matthew notices the elderly driver carefully arranging flowers inside his auto. Curious, he walks over to speak with him.

When Matthew asks about the flowers, the driver points towards a framed photograph inside the auto and says that it is his wife.

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Matthew explains that the driver's wife died eight years ago, but her memory remains with him every day.

As the camera moves around the auto, several photographs of her can be seen displayed neatly inside, turning the vehicle into a tribute to the woman he still deeply misses.

The video also shows that the elderly driver has a son, a daughter-in-law, and six grandchildren. Despite having a loving family, he says he still carries the loss of his wife with him every day.

According to Matthew, the driver's son has asked him to retire and stay at home.

However, the elderly man continues to drive his auto because he believes meeting new people and staying occupied helps him cope with his grief.

The video explains that his son had asked him to stay at home, but he still takes his auto out every day, meets new people, and keeps his mind occupied.

Social Media Reaction

The video has received an emotional response from social media users. Many described the driver's daily ritual as a beautiful expression of lasting love, while others said it showed that genuine companionship does not end even after loss.

One user commented, "True meaning of love."

Another user noted, "He is buying flowers for her even after she is gone."

"He is living a meaningful life," added a third user.