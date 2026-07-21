Video: Biker Narrowly Escapes Death After Losing Control On Rain-Soaked Hill Road In West Bengal

Riding a bike can be a wonderful experience for those who enjoy travelling on two wheels. However, riding during the rainy season can also be dangerous and even life threatening. Wet roads, high speed and loss of balance can quickly lead to a serious accident. The risk becomes even greater on hilly roads where sharp bends and steep drops leave little room for error.

A video that is now going viral on social media highlights these dangers. The incident reportedly took place near Kurseong View Point, a scenic hill station in West Bengal located between Siliguri and Darjeeling.

The video shows a biker wearing a sky blue raincoat riding at a good speed on the rain-soaked road. Within moments, the rider appears to lose control of the motorcycle and crashes into the roadside rock. Beyond the edge of the road is a steep valley, making the situation even more dangerous.

The impact throws the rider against a milestone before he is flung back onto the roadside. His shoes are seen flying into the air due to the force of the crash. The biker reportedly suffered injuries, while the motorcycle lost balance and fell off the roadside.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on Instagram by digital creator Bappi Barman from Jaigaon. The dramatic footage has drawn widespread attention online, with many users urging riders to slow down and exercise extra caution while travelling on wet and hilly roads.

The video garnered around 5 lakh views and nearly 10,000 comments, with users reacting with a mix of humour and criticism. One user joked, "Yamraaj ka missed call tha, receive nahi hua" (It was a missed call from the God of Death that went unanswered). Another remarked, "But that other guy, wo bhi pehle bike uthane gaya. Boys and their bike love," highlighting how the rider appeared more concerned about his motorcycle.

Several commenters blamed the rider for the incident, with one writing, "The rider is completely at fault. He was looking the other way despite a turn ahead. Ride responsibly, brother."

Another user pointed to the importance of safety gear and proper riding technique, commenting, "No wonder why we recommend riding boots and 'look where we want to go'."