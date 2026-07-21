Firefighters Rescue Dog Missing For Weeks, Found Swimming In San Francisco Bay

A dog in California that had been missing for weeks has been found, and he appears to have taken quite the journey. The Menlo Park Fire Protection District received a call on July 13 stating that a dog had entered a body of water and was swimming. Firefighters mentioned in a Facebook post that the sweet pup was located using a drone, which found the pooch paddling by himself in San Francisco Bay. After the drone spotted the dog, the rescue team made its way to the swimming animal using a boat, reported People.

The dog was then turned over to the SPCA, which located the pet's owners. The dog had been missing since the Fourth of July after getting spooked by the holiday's sounds. The pet and its family have since reunited.

Menlo Park Fire Protection District wrote, "Thank you to everyone who helped reunite this furry friend with its family."

The post featured several pictures of the heroic rescue, including the black dog wrapped in a firefighter's jacket, the rescue team posing with the dog in front of the boat, the rescue team on the boat, and the dog in the water.

The East Palo Alto Police Department shared a video of the rescue that shows the dog swimming in a body of water while swarmed by seagulls.

Watch Video Here:

When the rescue boat reaches the animal, one person leans towards the water to scoop it up. After the dog is placed inside the boat, another team member grabs a jacket to wrap around it.

As the boat returns to land, the dog can be seen shivering in a firefighter's arms.

"Tiny dog escapes marsh, survives aerial assault by an organized gang of seagulls, and is rescued by the Menlo Park Fire Department. 12/10 action movie," police captioned the Facebook post.

A woman claiming to be the dog's owner shared her appreciation in the comments of the fire district's post.

"I want to thank the entire rescue team from the bottom of my heart. These last 2 weeks were a lot of agony not knowing about my dog," she said.

The owner said she had visited the SPCA in San Mateo and an animal shelter in Palo Alto to find her missing pet.

"I was very depressed not knowing where she was and was even losing hope," the woman continued.