'Devotion Or Pollution?': Internet Reacts To People Tossing Offerings Into Uttarakhand's Saraswati River

In a video that is going viral on social media, a traveller in Uttarakhand's Mana village has captured devotees offering flowers and baskets directly into the Saraswati River. Situated at an altitude of around 3,200 metres, Mana lies along the banks of the river and is also home to a Saraswati temple nearby. However, the tourist pointed out that instead of placing offerings at the temple, many people were seen tossing them straight into the river.

The video shows that most of these offerings do not even reach the water. Since people attempt to toss them from a considerable height, the flowers and baskets end up scattered across the rocky slopes below, accumulating as waste.

The text atop the video reads: "Devotion or pollution?"

In the caption, the traveller wrote, "Not trying to offend anyone, but genuine question. If the river is sacred, why are we throwing things into it? Saw people offering flowers and baskets directly into the Saraswati River in Mana Village while there's a Saraswati Temple right beside it where offerings can be made."

She added that she had tried to intervene. "Fun fact: I actually requested them not to throw anything into the river and explained why. They listened, nodded... and then went ahead and did it anyway. Maybe the best offering we can give nature is leaving it untouched. Faith and respect for nature can coexist. In fact, they should. What do you think?"

The viral video has garnered over 41 million views so far. Here is how viewers reacted in the comments section:

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, known for his role in the television series Mahabharat, commented, "Pollution."

Many users echoed similar concerns. "The irony of worshipping nature while polluting it," one wrote.

Another commented, "No god is going to bless them with this behaviour."

"I feel sorry for future generations - they will look at this and blame us for not taking action," a user said.

Others called for stricter measures. "Peak pollution! Authorities should impose heavy fines. This should be banned at all places of worship," one comment read.

A few users also suggested more mindful alternatives. "It would be better if people at least used biodegradable offerings," a viewer wrote.