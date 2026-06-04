What Happened When A Penniless British Backpacker Asked An Indian Shopkeeper For Help

A British backpacker who attempted to survive a full day in India without a single penny has instead found himself at the centre of a heartwarming viral internet moment. The content creator, identified as Harry Jaggard, launched the social experiment to test how far he could get on pure grit. Standing inside a clothing boutique in the historic city of Amritsar, Punjab, the young traveller candidly announced to the store owner that he had no money on him.

The response from the local shopkeeper immediately set the tone for the entire encounter. Smiling warmly, the businessman replied that it was no problem at all because he was in India.

Watch the video here:



Instead of showing the foreigner the door, the host instantly welcomed him, offering a choice of freshly brewed coffee or traditional Indian tea. The pair then moved to the shop's rooftop terrace, where the traveller enjoyed hot chai and biscuits against the vibrant backdrop of the city.

The generosity did not stop at snacks. The shopkeeper treated his penniless guest to a traditional local lunch of chole kulche, a popular spiced chickpea and flatbread dish. The video, filmed near the iconic Golden Temple, shows the British visitor enthusiastically greeting locals on the street below, listening to Punjabi music, and dancing alongside his host. Before parting ways, the store owner draped a traditional scarf around the tourist's neck as a farewell gift.

The heartening footage has struck a powerful chord online, accumulating millions of views. Web users globally have praised the business owner for showcasing the deeply rooted philosophy of treating a guest like a deity. The interaction serves as a powerful reminder of how unexpected human connection can easily cross cultural divides.