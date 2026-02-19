'I Belong Here Now': Foreigner Leaving Goa After 2 Months Shares Emotional Love Note

A foreign traveller has won the hearts of social media users with an endearing love note for Goa, having spent two months in the southwestern Indian state. In a now-viral Instagram video titled 'Some goodbyes don't feel real', content creator Fran said Goa fundamentally changed something in him and that he felt like he belonged here, despite being an outsider.

"I am officially saying goodbye to Goa. It's been two months. What an experience. I met amazing people along the way. But yeah, this is actually not a goodbye. Be back, very, very soon," said Fran.

"Goans definitely give you a different perspective of what India is, and I kind of fell in love with the country and the people. I feel like I kind of belong here now.

Fran said he will definitely come back to India and do more for the people and animals, whilst increasing his participation in other projects.

"Goa changed something in me. It wasn't just beaches or food. It was the people. The feeling. The way strangers became family. This isn't goodbye. Just a see you soon," Fran captioned the accompanying video.

'Goa Changed Me'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 84,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users lauded Fran for portraying Goa in a positive light.

"Hope to see you soon brother. Will miss your daily Goan vlogs," said one user, while another added: "Take care/ You have shown Goa to the world at its best. Thank you for treating us and nourishing our small state."

A third commented: "Brother, you described Goa very well and captured it perfectly. It's my hometown, and good humans like you are always welcome who keep Goa clean and simple."

A fourth said: "I absolutely agree, Goa changed me the same way it did you. Goa and its people have had my heart since 1973, love, love, love the people, the whole place."