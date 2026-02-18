'Did Not Expect This': Foreign Man Surprised By Indian Train Experience

A foreign traveller has gone viral after claiming he was surprised by his experience on an Indian train. Sharing his journey via an Instagram video, content creator Fran, who has been on a globetrotting spree, could not hide his genuine surprise, expressing absolute delight at the extensive, delicious, and full meal spread served on board.

"I did not expect this on an Indian train. I had no idea that they would actually serve a meal. So we might as well review what we have got," Fran could be heard saying in the video.

Afterwards, Fran proceeded to unbox the various food items, including rice, dal, matar paneer, roti, pickle, curd and rasmalai, as well as the hot towel.

"I was genuinely not expecting this. Indian train food gets a bad reputation but this mixed thali was actually. Good portion. Fresh. Proper flavour," Fran captioned the accompanying video.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

'You'll Never Sleep Hungry'

As the video gained traction, a section of social media users pointed out that meals were usually the central part of an Indian train journey while others educated Fran about the food he had mislabelled.

"This is India bruh, you will never sleep on an empty stomach," said one user while another added: "Mate, that is the charm of food on a train in India, and it is usually really, really good."

A third commented: "Bro that's not chicken, that's paneer. Cottage cheese. What you had was a veg thali meal which is pretty standard on Indian trains."

A fourth said: "If you are in Mumbai. I would be more than happy to show you around. Cheers mate."