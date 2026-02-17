US Coast Guard Saves Man And Dog From Stranded Sailboat In Daring Rescue

A dramatic rescue operation was carried out by the US Coast Guard off the coast of South Carolina, saving a stranded sailor and his dog. The incident occurred when their vessel ran aground on rocks near Winyah Bay around 6:15 pm (local time) on Friday. The rescue efforts began when Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a distress call on FM.

For the rescue, the Coast Guard dispatched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from its Charleston station to the scene. The stranded man and his dog were lifted off the wrecked vessel's deck and taken to safety.

Dramatic video footage, shared on the official page, shows the rescue crew hoisting the pair to safety. According to the official statement, the man and his dog were transported to Georgetown Airport. There aren't any reported medical concerns.

Also read | Man Teaches Homeless Children On Footpath In Delhi, Video Goes Viral: "Kindness Still Exists"

"Our crews train extensively to respond to situations like this, and we're grateful the mariner had a working VHF radio to call for help," said Lt Josh Hamilton, a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah pilot.

"Running aground can quickly become dangerous, especially near rocks and shifting conditions. We encourage all boaters to carry proper communication equipment and continuously monitor Channel 16 so we can respond without delay when every second counts."

The rescue highlights the importance of carrying proper communication equipment for emergency situations.

Also read | Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Narrowly Escapes Attempted Robbery, Calls It "Crazy"

Reel Attempt Ends Up In Police Rescue

Elsewhere, a woman in India tried to make a viral reel, but her attempts turned into a life-threatening ordeal after she fell into a gutter. She was rescued by the Delhi Police.

The woman named Bhavna, 22, from the Najafgarh area, was filming near her home when she slipped and fell into the open drain. She said that she was already neck-deep in water by the time help arrived.