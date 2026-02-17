Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Narrowly Escapes Attempted Robbery, Calls It "Crazy"

NFL star Jonathan Owens, who is married to seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, shared his experience of narrowly escaping a robbery attempt while shopping in Milan during the 2026 Winter Olympics. The 30-year-old Chicago Bears safety revealed on social media that someone tried to snatch his shopping bag, but the attempt was thwarted as it was tied tightly around his hand.

"Not somebody just tried to snatch my shopping bag in Milan, force of habit i had it tied around my hand so he couldn't get it and took off running immediately... but still crazy," Owens posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

The suspect quickly fled the scene, with Owens in the comment section describing his getaway as "not fast at all". He also joked about the thief's slow escape, saying, "his arms were moving faster than his legs lol. Should've seen his face once he realized I turned around and he couldn't grab it."

Owens also mentioned that TikTok helped him learn to tackle such situations. "Honestly I know right, but it was no way he could get it off my hand, I've seen too many TikTok's of that happening so I was prepared," he responded to one commenter.

The Winter Olympics are now over halfway through, and both Biles and Owens were spotted supporting Team USA. They made a surprise appearance at the men's figure skating final on Friday. They cheered on athletes like Ilia Malinin.

The Olympic gymnast was also interviewed on the jumbotron when she said that she was "just super excited to watch" the figure skaters.

"I can skate, but I can't do whatever these athletes are doing tonight," the gold medalist, who has taken up figure skating, told the in-arena host.