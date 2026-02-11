Watch: Norwegian Athlete Admits Cheating On Girlfriend On Live TV After Winning Olympic Medal

In an extraordinary moment of live television, Norway's Sturla Holm Laegreid confessed to cheating on his girlfriend, moments after winning a bronze medal at the ongoing Winter Olympics. Known as one of the best biathletes in the world, the 28-year-old World Cup winner took bronze in the individual 20km race for his first individual Olympic medal but decided to come out clean about his infidelity.

During a live interview with state broadcaster NRK, Laegreid confessed to the cheating whilst acknowledging he was committing "social suicide" in an attempt to win his girlfriend back.

"There's someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today," Laegreid spoke unprompted before adding: "Six months ago I met the love of my life - the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her."

"I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has come second these last few days. Yes, I wish I could share this with her," he said, sobbing.

In another interview with a Norwegian outlet, Laegreid said he was not ready to give up on his relationship and that he regretted his earlier decision.

"I hope that committing social suicide might show how much I love her. I'm taking the consequences for what I've done. I regret it with all my heart."

Asked about his admission in the news conference later, he added: "I don't know if it was the right choice or not, but it was the choice I made. I made the choice to tell the world what I did so maybe there's a chance she will see what she really means to me - maybe not, but I don't want to think I didn't try everything to get her back."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

NEW: Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid admits to cheating on his girlfriend after winning a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics.



Sturla Holm Laegreid broke down in tears as he talked about the "worst week" of his life.



"I had a gold medal in my life, and there are… pic.twitter.com/VDB1pNlRue — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 10, 2026

Social Media Divided

As the video of Laegreid's confession went viral, startled social media users were divided on his method to woo back his girlfriend.

"I don't condone his actions, but I certainly admire his humility to admit his mistake to the entire world and then offer such a sincere apology," said one user while another added: "Wouldn't it have been stronger to simply say, I want to also share this with someone really special who encouraged me and I messed up in the biggest way and I'm sorry, rather than spelling out his devastation."

A third commented: "Crying after the medal does not undo the choice before it. Accountability is not tears it is changed behaviour. If he means it the work starts off camera."

A fourth said: "Well obviously he didn't have eyes only for his girlfriend. If he supposedly loved her that much and cheated, what happens when they disagree or fight? I would never trust someone like him."