Entrepreneur Told Employees To Stop Grinding Every Day. The Results Surprised Her

A founder has sparked an online discussion after sharing how her remote team uses Slack statuses to communicate their daily energy levels and prevent burnout. Anuva Kakkar, who runs a remote team, posted a video on Instagram explaining a three-mode system she adopted from a friend named Saloni. The system allows employees to update their Slack status each day to reflect how they are feeling, without having to explain themselves to colleagues repeatedly.

The three modes are straightforward. "Grind mode" indicates that an employee is working at full capacity. "Normal mode" means they are working steadily and completing their daily tasks. "Survival mode" is reserved for days when someone is struggling, whether due to illness, personal difficulties or simply a tough day.

Watch the video here:

Kakkar explained the thinking behind the idea. "We realised that we are not warriors, so we cannot be in a grind-hustle mode every single day," she said in the clip. She added that the system helps shift timelines where necessary and ensures the whole team stays informed without placing any pressure on individuals to over-explain their circumstances.

The video attracted a positive response on social media. Many viewers praised the approach as a practical and compassionate way to manage workplace expectations. One user described it as "a healthy way to communicate capacity," while another said survival mode ought to be normalised across all workplaces. Others noted that expecting employees to operate at full intensity every day is a common reason people choose to leave their jobs. The concept has resonated with a wide audience, with many calling for similar systems to be adopted more broadly in remote and hybrid working environments.