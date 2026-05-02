Instagram Post On Career Burnout Sparks Honest Debate On Work-Life Balance

An Instagram user has struck a nerve online after posting two candid captions about career disillusionment and the guilt of doing nothing, prompting thousands to ask themselves the same uncomfortable questions. Bishisht, who describes seven years across four different jobs, spoke in the video with unusual honesty about the quiet emptiness that can follow professional success. Despite chasing significant pay rises, upgrading his lifestyle and ticking off the markers that society typically defines as progress, he found himself no closer to feeling settled. "Money doesn't fix meaning," he wrote. "It just buys you time to keep avoiding the question."

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The post resonated strongly with young working professionals, many of whom recognised the pattern he described: the bigger flat, the better holidays, the nicer restaurants, and yet the same hollow feeling returning every Sunday night without fail.

His second video's caption tackled something equally familiar but rarely spoken about openly: the inability to simply rest. Bishisht described how even his free time had become infected with productivity anxiety. Watching television prompted the thought that he should be doing something useful. A walk felt incomplete without a podcast playing. A game of FIFA came loaded with guilt about an unfinished to-do list.

He traced the problem back to childhood, arguing that most people never truly escaped the loop of earning their downtime. Chores became work, and rest became something that had to be deserved rather than taken freely.

"You don't have to earn rest," he wrote. "You already did, by being tired."

The posts have since sparked a wide conversation online, with many readers sharing their own experiences of burnout, lifestyle inflation and the creeping sense that ambition, unchecked, can quietly hollow a person out from the inside.