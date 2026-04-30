Archana Puran Singh Defends Rahul Roy Amid Massive Trolling: 'I Totally Binge-Watched The Reels'

Archana Puran Singh has come out in support of actor Rahul Roy after he shared an emotional note on social media.

The actor recently took to Instagram and penned a long message in which he clapped back at those mocking his reels with a content creator.

Responding to this, Archana wrote in the comments section, "More power to you @officialrahulroy. Love that you are doing what works for you and keeps you happy. You're always amazing and I totally binged on the reels with your OG songs. Lots of love and strength to you, Rahul."

Director-choreographer Farah Khan commented, "Good luck to you, Rahul." Actor Sonu Sood added, "Keep rocking, brother."

Earlier, Rahul had written, "I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today; they are from before the brain stroke happened. If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others."

The trolling began after the actor uploaded a few videos that some users labelled as "cringe". In one reel, he was seen dancing to Tere Dar Pe Sanam from Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayi, in which he starred opposite Pooja Bhatt.

While some social media users expressed concern for Rahul after the videos surfaced, others dismissed them as cringe.

ALSO READ: Rahul Roy Claps Back At Trolls For 'Mocking' His Viral Reel With Random Content Creator: 'Have Some Legal Matters To Pay For'

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)