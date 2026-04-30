Rahul Roy Claps Back At Trolls For 'Mocking' His Viral Reel With Random Content Creator: 'Have Some Legal Matters To Pay For'

Rahul Roy, who rose to fame with the 1990 film Aashiqui, has become the Internet's new obsession, courtesy a viral reel. On Wednesday, Rahul hit back at trolls who "mocked" his dance with a relatively lesser-known content creator by sharing a statement on Instagram, hinting at his financial struggles.

What Rahul Roy Wrote

"I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today—they are from before the brain stroke happened," Rahul began his note.

He said that if someone genuinely wants to help him, they should find some "decent work" for him instead of trolling.

"If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others."

Rahul also mentioned that he wants to keep himself occupied with work after the brain stroke.

"And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me a sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me," the actor concluded.

Rahul Roy's Viral Reel and the Internet's Reaction

Earlier this week, Rahul grabbed the Internet's attention as several reels featuring him with a content creator—who goes by the handle DrVanitaGhadageDesai—surfaced online.

In one reel, he is seen dancing to Tere Dar Pe Sanam, a song from the 1993 film Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi, which starred Rahul and Pooja Bhatt.

The reel sparked sharp, hilarious commentary from the Internet.

One user wrote, "He has been drugged for this reel. Jaise Thailand viagra me tigers ko karte hai photos k liye."

Another wrote, "I thought she's taking his measurements for an outfit."

Another comment read, "Pls tell me this is AI, pls."

Rahul's response comes after the reel went viral, sparking curiosity and confusion among social media users about why he was compelled to take up such work.

About Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy became an overnight sensation with his debut film Aashiqui (1990). After the initial success, he appeared in Junoon (1992), Dilwale Kabhi Na Hare (1992) Gumrah (1993). He returned to the limelight years later when he won the first season of the reality show Bigg Boss in 2007.

In 2020, the actor suffered a brain stroke while shooting for LAC: Live the Battle in Kargil. He was taken to Wockhardt Hospitals, where he underwent angiography of the brain. Later, Rahul was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital ICU on November 27, 2020. He has recovered over the years.