Actor Rahul Roy, Recovering After Brain Stroke, Shares Health Update

Rahul Roy shared this image. (courtesy officialrahulroy)

Highlights Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke on the sets of 'LAC -Live The Battle'

He is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital

"Thanks to all my friends, family and fans," said Rahul Roy

Actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke on the sets of a film a few days ago, is "recovering" now and he shared an update on his health on his Instagram profile on Monday. The 52-year-old actor, who is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, was visited by his family members. "He is doing very well. Thank you everyone for supporting our family, from my other brother Rohit also from Canada. Thanks a lot for being with us for the entire family. It's been a great support to see how much you love our brother. Thank you so much," Rahul Roy's sister said in the video. Posting the video on Instagram, the Aashiqui actor wrote: "I am recovering and thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all."

This is the video posted by Rahul Roy:

In a separate post, the actor shared a picture collage from the hospital and he captioned it: "Family love. Recovering. A picture from the hospital. Will be back soon. Love you all."

An Indian Express report stated earlier that Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his film LAC - Live The Battle. in Kargil. "It was extreme weather conditions that caused the stroke. He was rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to the Nanavati Hospital," Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Rahul Roy, after featuring in Mahesh Bhatt's 1990 musical hit Aashiqui, became a star. He has also been a part of films like Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Junoon, Sapne Sajan Ke and Naseeb. Other than films, he starred in TV shows like Karishma - The Miracles Of Destiny and Kaise Kahoon. In 2006, Rahul Roy participated in the first season of reality show Bigg Boss, which he also won. The actor also ventured into filmmaking and started his production company Rahul Roy Productions.