Aashiqui Star Rahul Roy Suffers Brain Stroke, Currently In ICU: Report

Actor Rahul Roy, the star of Mahesh Bhatt's 1990 hit film Aashiqui, suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his film LAC - Live The Battle in Kargil. According to an Indian Express report, the 52-year-old actor was brought back to Mumbai and is currently admitted to the Nanavati hospital, where he is in the ICU. "It was extreme weather conditions that caused the stroke. He was rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to the Nanavati Hospital," Indian Express quoted a source as saying. Meanwhile, the actor's brother Romeer confirmed the news and told Indian Express that Rahul Roy is "recovering."

Other than Rahul Roy, the film LAC also features former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani. The film is being directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta and it is being co-produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma and Nivedita Basu. In the film, the Aashiqui actor plays the role of a colonel in while Nishant stars in the lead role. The film's crew was in Kargil for a 17-day shoot. They reportedly had two more days to go when Rahul's health condition deteriorated.

Rahul Roy became a star with the musical Aashiqui. He later starred in Mahesh Bhatt's Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee and Junoon, Sapne Sajan Ke, Naseeb. He has also featured in several television shows such as Karishma - The Miracles Of Destiny and Kaise Kahoon. In 2006, Rahul Roy participated and won the first season of reality show Bigg Boss. Apart from acting, Rahul Roy also ventured into filmmaking and started his production company Rahul Roy Productions.