Rahul Roy Is 'Speechless' After Kareena Kapoor Revealed He Was Her First Crush

Actor Rahul Roy is "speechless" after Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor, whose list of admirers increase day by day, revealed that he was her first crush. Kareena Kapoor, who is one of the judges on the dance reality show Dance India Dance, revealed her first crush story on the show and said that she had a huge crush on the Aashiqui actor, stated a report in Mumbai Mirror. The actress even said that she watched Mahesh Bhatt's 1990 film Aashiqui eight times just for Rahul Roy. Reacting to this, Rahul Roy shared screenshots of a NDTV report, in which Kareena Kapoor was quoted calling Rahul her first crush, and wrote: "I am speechless."

Reacting to his post, several fans of Rahul Roy suggested the actor to sign up a film with Kareena Kapoor. "You should act or at least produce a movie with her," wrote one user on Instagram.

Rahul Roy made his Bollywood debut with Aashiqui and went on to deliver notable performances in Mahesh Bhatt's 1993 autobiographical Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Junoon, Sapne Sajan Ke and Naseeb. He has also featured in several television shows such as Karishma - The Miracles of Destiny and Kaise Kahoon. In 2006, Rahul Roy participated and won the first season of reality show Bigg Boss.

Apart from acting, Rahul Roy has also ventured into filmmaking and started his production company Rahul Roy Productions. He has also been honoured with the life membership of the International Film And Television Club of Asian Academy of Film & Television.

