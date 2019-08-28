Kareena Kapoor's First Crush Was This Actor. No, It Wasn't Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor photographed at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Highlights Kareena revealed the name of her first crush on Dance India Dance She is one of the judges on the show Kareena watched this actor's film eight times

Kareena Kapoor might have a never-ending list of admirers but did you know who was her first crush? If not, then we are here to help. Here's a hint - he was an actor and was a part of Mahesh Bhatt's 1990 hit film Aashiqui. Yes, it was actor Rahul Roy, who played the lead role in the film. Kareena Kapoor recently revealed her crush story on the sets of the dance reality show Dance India Dance where she is one of the judges. When the show's host Karan Wahi asked the Jab We Met actress about her first crush, she revealed that she even watched the film over eight times just for Rahul Roy, stated a Mumbai Mirror report.

Kareena Kapoor, who has been a part of several hit films, made her television debut this year with the show Dance India Dance. She judges the show along with choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar. Kareena has been extremely experimental in terms of the roles that she has portrayed onscreen. The actress also hosted a talk show titled What Women Want, wherein she invited eminent personalities and talked about issues pertaining to career, motherhood.

In terms of films, Kareena Kapoor has several projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in Good News, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Angrezi Medium, alongside Irrfan Khan and Karan Johar's period drama Takht in the pipeline.

The 2018 film Veere Di Wedding remains Kareena's last big release.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.