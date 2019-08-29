This Actor Says Salman Khan-Hosted Bigg Boss Is 'Negative'

Salman Khan in a promo from Bigg Boss 13. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV)

Highlights Salman Khan hosts the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 'Actors star in these types of shows to get publicity,' says Arun Mandola I am generally cool and calm from the inside: Arun Mandola

Bigg Boss has made careers of several celebrities but television actor Arun Mandola, who debuted on the small screen with Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, told news agency IANS that he'd rather keep away from the reality show as he finds the Salman Khan-hosted show 'negative.' Arun Mandola told IANS that he was approached by the makers of Bigg Boss and said, "I don't see myself doing it. Whenever I watch Bigg Boss, I feel very negative because I don't like to see fights every time. According to me, an actor does these types of shows because he or she gets good publicity. People often react very violently in shows such as Bigg Boss in order to survive."

"There is a possibility of not having control on your anger in reality shows because in a reality show, every contestant has his or her own strategy. A few people want publicity at any cost, so they provoke others and at that time you cannot control your anger... Every day you have to fight with people. I am generally cool and calm from the inside," he added.

Arun Mandola added that celebrities pick reality shows to gain popularity and if he has to choose to be a part of one, he'd like to feature on stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi. "One does a reality show to gain popularity. It is stressful because you have to survive and if you don't survive you might lose the chance to become popular... I would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi as I love doing action sequences and stunts."

The 13th season of Bigg Boss was announced earlier this month and it has been hinted the this year the show's finale will be in four weeks only. Salman Khan will return to host the weekend episodes once again.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.