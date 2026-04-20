Woman's Rs 9 Crore Package With Just 3 Years Of Experience Goes Viral: "Beauty Of Remote Employment"

A post celebrating remote work went viral after a professional claimed that they earn "Google-level pay" with just three years of experience. The claim split social media, with some calling it the new reality of global hiring and others calling it misleading.

"My compensation is equal to senior manager in Google (India), and I only have 3 years of experience. That's the beauty of remote employment," a post shared by user name Satakshi claimed. "But people are busy in proving me fake, rather than finding a way to get remote opportunities."

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She didn't reveal the company's name, but shared a screenshot of the offer letter, which states that the leadership team was impressed by her vision and growth-oriented mindset.

"We feel your approach aligns perfectly with our long-term strategic goals," the offer letter mentions, further adding that they are seeking a partner committed to the long haul rather than a short-term engagement.

See the post here:

My compensation is equal to senior manager in Google(India), and I only have 3 years of experience. That's the beauty of remote employment.

But people are busy in proving me fake, rather than finding a way to get remote opportunities pic.twitter.com/lQLLKsXT1s — Satakshi (@satakshi_ai) April 20, 2026

In a follow-up post, she suggested that there's no need to chase FAANG (an acronym for five dominant American technology companies - Meta (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet (formerly Google)) because of the "rat race".

"There is already high competition," she wrote. "There are other options as well, try that."

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Social Media Reaction

The post went viral with over 63,200 views and dozens of likes. In the comment section, users even asked her to share a roadmap.

"Flexing a Senior Manager bag with just three years of experience is straight-up legendary. Remote work is definitely the meta while everyone else is just hating," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Just ignore don't give any explanation to anyone....even if you earn less it should matter to other you grinded for this job more or less doesn't matter," another user wrote.

"Well done girl. I think I saw this from you quite a few months back too when you're excited. How has your experience been so far? Also, what role are you into? How did you manage to apply such roles, how are you filtering and reaching out to western businesses? Throw insights," a third user said.