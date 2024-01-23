Delhi Man Loses Rs 15 Lakh To Fake Company Promising Money For Video Reviews

The complainant told police that he received a WhatsApp call offering him work-from-home projects.

A 31-year-old man in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area was allegedly duped of Rs 15 lakh by fraudsters who promised to pay him Rs 50 for each video he reviewed, police said on Tuesday.

The cyber police of the northeast Delhi has registered an FIR and started further investigation into the matter.

The complainant told police that in October, he received a WhatsApp call offering him work-from-home projects.

"I accepted the offer as the accused had told me that I would get Rs 50 for reviewing a video. I reviewed three videos and received Rs 150 to my account. After I got money in return, I thought that the company was not a fake one," read the FIR.

He further said he was directed to another messaging application and was asked to complete more tasks.

"In the name of a different task, they asked me to invest more money. By October 20, last year, the cyber cheaters duped me of almost Rs 15.20 lakh. I lodged a police complaint on December 12," the complainant told police.

Police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started further investigation into the matter.

