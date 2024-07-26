Asked To Do 'Online Tasks', Delhi Man Loses Rs 10.84 To Fraudsters: Cops

A man, looking for a part-time job, was duped of Rs 10.84 lakh by fraudsters claiming to pay him for "online tasks", police said on Friday.

Two men, Rishab Patel (18) and Aditya Badotkar (22), both residents of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, were arrested for the fraud, they said.

Delhi Police said the fraud money was found to have been transferred to three different bank accounts. The money trail led them to the Indore-based accused, they added.

"Mangolpuri resident Akash Kumar reported that he was searching part-time jobs online when he got a message from the fraudsters. They told him that he has to complete some tasks," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

The DCP said they duped him of Rs 10.84 lakh. An FIR was registered and the matter was being investigated, he said.

During the investigation, a notice was sent to concerned banks to get details of the account the money was transferred to, the DCP said.

"Money was found to be transferred to three different bank accounts. On the basis of money trail, two people were identified and were arrested from Indore," he said.

