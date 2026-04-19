Woman Shares Journey Of Quitting Gurugram Job And Moving To Dehradun: "Life Feels Slower, Gentler"

A woman has gone viral after posting about quitting her job in Gurugram and moving to Dehradun, saying the shift changed her from surviving to living. "POV: You quit the job that sucked the life out of you and moved to Dehradun," the woman named Anshika Singh wrote on the video shared on Instagram.

Sharing details of her journey, she wrote that she left a job in Gurugram in October 2024 as it was "quietly draining" her. She then moved to Dehradun.

"I took a few months to pause, breathe, and figure things out. There were doubts, a lot of interviews, and days I didn't have all the answers," she wrote. "But I didn't give up. I found my current remote job. Now, life feels slower, gentler. More time with family, doing things I love, waking up without that heaviness."

"It finally feels like I'm living my life... not just getting through it."

Watch the video here:

The video went viral and struck a chord with many online. The post reached over 400,000 users, and more than 13,000 users liked it. Many commented on it, sharing their stories and experiences.

"I did it last year in February. Lived in Dehradun throughout from 2016-21, then moved to Gurgaon to advance my career, but the moment it cost my mental health I moved back to Dehradun last February," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Hey Anshika! How did you manage finances when moving to Dehradun? What did you start pursuing after you left Gurgaon? What specific tools and skills did you focus on to catch up the pace for your next role and/or your career? Thanks in advance!!" one user asked for some career-related advice.

"Dehradun changes people... I always want Indians from other states to come here, live and uplift others in the process. The city is deprived of people who can uplift others... It is genuinely a good city to stay forever," one user wrote about the city.