Jennifer Aniston Makes Rare Comment About Ex-Husband Brad Pitt During Friends Reunion: “Brad Was Hilarious”

Jennifer Aniston shocked fans by making a rare public reference to her former husband Brad Pitt while reuniting with Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow. During Variety's Actors on Actors series, the star reminisced about some of the most memorable moments from the beloved sitcom, including its famous Thanksgiving episodes and a long list of celebrity guest stars.

While discussing fan-favourite episodes, Aniston asked Kudrow whether she enjoyed filming the annual Thanksgiving specials. Kudrow responded, “Yes. Those were great, the Thanksgiving episodes. When Brad was on, that was hilarious.”

Aniston agreed, saying she still found it amusing to think about the number of Hollywood stars who appeared on Friends over the years. She mentioned Pitt alongside other notable guest stars, including Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts, Isabella Rossellini and Sean Penn.

The actress also revealed that many of the celebrity guests were surprisingly nervous, including Sean Penn, about appearing on the sitcom despite their success in film and television.

Kudrow responded, “Yes. Nervous. Well, because what's the tone? It's not theater; it's for TV. It's not a movie. What the hell is this? And it's a good question. And I remember someone asked one time. I didn't know how to explain it, so I said, “Oh, just talk louder. Same intention, just louder.”

Friends Actors Negotiated Their Contracts

The Actors-on-Actors conversation also highlighted the enduring legacy of Friends. Aniston and Kudrow starred alongside Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry throughout the show's 10-season run from 1994 to 2004.

The cast famously negotiated their contracts together and eventually earned $1 million per episode during the final two seasons. They later reunited for the highly anticipated Friends: The Reunion special in 2021 on HBO Max, reportedly earning $2.5 million apiece for their reprisals.

Pitt made a memorable appearance in the Season 8 Thanksgiving episode, titled The One With the Rumor, which aired in 2001. He played Will Colbert, a former high school classmate of Ross and Monica Geller who disliked Rachel Green, Aniston's character.

Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt's Personal Lives

At the time of filming, Pitt and Aniston were one of Hollywood's most celebrated couples. The pair began dating in 1998, later tying the knot in a lavish Malibu wedding in 2000. However, the two announced their separation in January 2005.

Since their split, both actors have moved on with their personal lives. Pitt was later married to actress Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children.

The former couple subsequently filed for divorce in 2016, but they have maintained a cordial relationship over the years. Pitt attended Aniston's 50th birthday celebration in 2019, and the pair delighted fans when they shared a warm hug and laughed backstage at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Pitt is now reportedly in a relationship with Ines de Ramon, while Aniston is dating wellness expert Jim Curtis.