<i>Vampire Diaries</i> Star Ian Somerhalder And Sadhguru Have A 'Multiverse' Moment, Why Internet Is Losing It

The internet did not see a crossover coming between Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder and spiritual leader Sadhguru, as they indulged in a taste test. In a video shared by Ian Somerhalder on social media, they discuss the difference between organically grown crops and those cultivated using fertilisers, and the internet cannot keep calm.

Ian Somerhalder's Post

Earlier today, Ian Somerhalder shared a glimpse of his chat with Sadhguru. The caption read, "Turns out @Sadhguru knows a thing or two. Got to sit down with him and talk life, soil, regenerative agriculture and real solutions to one of the largest crises we're about to face. Full video is live on Sadhguru's YouTube now and the 1 hour conversation premieres June 5th #SaveSoil @consciousplanet."

As they put their taste buds to the test, Ian Somerhalder says, "We're going to try two separate types of food, some from a local farm and some from a commercial supermarket." Sadhguru corrects him, saying, "No food comes from a supermarket. Both are from farms. One is organically rich, and another is fertiliser-rich."

Not just a taste test, they even did a blind test to guess which crops were organically grown and which were produced with fertilisers.

Internet Reactions

The comments section flooded instantly as fans reacted to this unexpected collaboration.

One user wrote, "Damon and Sadhguru WHAAATTT."

Another comment read, "This was not on my 2026 Bingo card."

Someone else wrote, "Not the collaboration I dreamt of in my wildest imagination."

"What even is this multiverse?" asked another user.

One fan wrote, "Love this so much! Ian was able to tell the difference most of the time. Love it! The way it should be. Ian knew exactly where the good stuff came from!"

Other comments included, "The crossover we never expected - Damon x Sadhguru" and "Brooo unexpected cooolllaabbb."

One fan made a witty remark referencing The Vampire Diaries spinoff The Originals: "Sadhguru compelled Damon to go vegan... he must be an Original!!"

About The Vampire Diaries

Ian Somerhalder rose to fame with his witty and charming portrayal of Damon Salvatore in the supernatural teen drama The Vampire Diaries.

The plot revolves around high school girl Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), who falls in love with 162-year-old vampire Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley). The plot thickens when his more dangerous brother, Damon Salvatore, returns to their small town, Mystic Falls, Virginia, and what follows is a love triangle and unforeseen circumstances involving vampires, witches and werewolves. The series premiered in 2009 and concluded after eight seasons in 2017.

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