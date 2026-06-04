Joe Rogan Voices Concerns About The Alarming Implications Of Donald Trump’s Administration

Joe Rogan has raised concerns that US President Donald Trump, in his second term, is setting some dangerous precedents. The entrepreneur-podcaster, who previously endorsed Trump, stated that the president's rampant deployment of ICE has created a “slippery slope” for future presidents.

During a conversation with Basic Instinct screenwriter Joe Eszterhas on Wednesday, Rogan's comments reflected a growing unease not only about the immediate actions taken by Trump but also about their potential long-term impact.

Eszterhas, recognised for his works in major films, echoed the sentiment. Despite appreciating Trump's non-elitist attitude, he shared he has “a lot of questions” in certain areas of Trump's actions, including the ongoing White House ballroom construction and ICE.

“The ballroom doesn't bother me that much. That's, to me, trivial construction, like whatever,” Rogan said, adding that the ICE bothers him the most. “We are opening the door for militarised police on our city streets,” Rogan stated, explaining, “My perspective is not that you don't need to get the criminals out. It's that it is a very slippery slope.”

Rogan further stressed that the majority of ICE problems stemmed from their improper training since Trump reduced the federal law enforcement training to only 47 days in honour of him being the 47th president. “They're not trained for very long. They're trained for much less time than police officers, much less time than the military. And then you have this militarised police force that have no identification, and they're on the streets. That's a precedent that you might like when it's for a cause that you support, but that could easily be for a cause that you do not support,” Rogan added.

Rogan, who first shared his concerns following the president's deployment of ICE in Minneapolis, opened up about Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino and laughed at his outfit choices. “He had this very weird coat that he would wear all the time, and a lot of people were saying, 'This is a very odd choice for someone to be wearing who's being accused of fascism,'" he shared.

Eszterhas, on the other hand, admitted that although he disliked Trump's ICE goons labelling Renee Good and Alex Pretti as ‘domestic terrorists', he gave Trump credit for removing Kristi Noem and Greg Bovino. Rogan concluded the conversation by expressing disappointment in the government. “You think that we would learn, but we go through cycles: we learn, we get better, and then we repeat the same things again. It is like we learn for a little while and then we forget,” he explained.