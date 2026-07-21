Advertisement

"Discriminatory Treatment": US Imposes New 50% Tariffs On Certain Canadian Goods

US President Donald Trump signed orders Monday to impose new 50-percent tariffs on some Canadian goods, citing "discriminatory treatment" in the areas of alcohol, automobiles and dairy products.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Discriminatory Treatment": US Imposes New 50% Tariffs On Certain Canadian Goods
US President Donald Trump signed orders Monday to impose new 50-percent tariffs on some Canadian goods.

US President Donald Trump signed orders Monday to impose new 50-percent tariffs on some Canadian goods, citing "discriminatory treatment" in the areas of alcohol, automobiles and dairy products.

The tariffs take effect in 30 days, according to the White House. It added that although certain imports like energy, potash and goods hit by sector-specific duties are excluded, the fresh tariffs cover goods entering the country under the US-Mexico-Canada trade pact.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
US Sanctions Canada, Donald Trump, US Canada Trade
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com