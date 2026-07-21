"Discriminatory Treatment": US Imposes New 50% Tariffs On Certain Canadian Goods

US President Donald Trump signed orders Monday to impose new 50-percent tariffs on some Canadian goods, citing "discriminatory treatment" in the areas of alcohol, automobiles and dairy products.

The tariffs take effect in 30 days, according to the White House. It added that although certain imports like energy, potash and goods hit by sector-specific duties are excluded, the fresh tariffs cover goods entering the country under the US-Mexico-Canada trade pact.

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