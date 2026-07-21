Canada Says Ready To 'Intensify' Trade Talks As Trump Orders New Tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday that Ottawa stands ready to deepen trade talks with the United States, after US President Donald Trump ordered fresh tariffs targeting Canada.

"This is the latest in a series of unilateral US trade actions that began with the US imposing a series of tariffs in direct violation of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement," Carney said of Trump's plan for 50-percent duties on many Canadian products.

He added that Canada has made proposals to resolve disputes as Washington transformed its trade ties, and is "ready to intensify those discussions."

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