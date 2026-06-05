The Fall Of He-Man: How '80s Billion-Dollar Toy Franchise Met An Early Death

The 1980s were a different ballgame for toy franchises. Mattel, the legendary toy manufacturer, launched an unprecedented vision that boomed - then collapsed. That initial dominance and the craze around it is what we'd now call "broke the internet" in Gen-Z terms.

The year was 1982, and Mattel found a winning toy-universe formula: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, a franchise that went on to generate around 1 billion dollars and convinced a generation of children to lose themselves in a world of wild imagination and power fantasies.

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Mattel had Star Wars as its endgame, but when the chance to design toys for that franchise fell through, it set out to create something unexpected and bigger. The genius marketing strategy was to roll out boy-targeted action figures first - an instant hit - and follow with a daily after-school animated series that sent toy sales through the roof.

The He-Man toys instilled a sense of power, a clear good-versus-evil conflict and heroic fantasy that left kids wide-eyed; parents approved at first, later they were of the opinion that it felt too violent and misogynistic. That translated into a hit series, which ran for two seasons and amassed huge viewership, until Mattel killed its own golden goose.

It's 2026, and memories of He-Man's rise and fall are resurfacing because a new live-action Masters of the Universe film is being released in theatres on June 5, 2026. Fans' hopes are renewed because this attempt reimagines the classic - it's inspired by Mattel's 1980s toy line and the beloved 1983 animated series, but it's not a direct sequel.

For old fans and newcomers, here's a breakdown of what happened - from the meteoric rise to a hard fall of the greatest child fantasy creation of all time.

The Beginning

Mattel first introduced its toy line with 16-page mini comics. We met Prince Adam and his heroic alter ego, He-Man, and were taken to Castle Grayskull, where the Sorceress guarded ancient secrets and Orko provided comic relief. Villains arrived too - primarily Skeletor and his henchman Beast Man.

The story unfolded on the magical planet Eternia. When danger loomed, Prince Adam transformed into He-Man with the iconic incantation, raising his sword to declare, "By the power of Grayskull... I have the power," becoming the hero of countless 1980s childhoods.

In the early 1980s, television and toy companies were largely separate. A successful series usually led to a line of toys and higher sales. Mattel flipped the model: it created the toys first and hired the animation studio Filmation to craft stories around the characters. Designer Roger Sweet and artist Mark Taylor capitalised on the rising popularity of muscular heroes, and thus He-Man was born.

When Filmation aired its 22-minute episodes in 1983, they effectively acted as extended toy commercials and changed children's TV. The show ran for two seasons, totalling 130 episodes. Before He-Man, children were mostly offered realistic figures like soldiers and firefighters. He-Man delivered epic battles and larger-than-life fantasy. To counter concerns about violence, each episode ended with a moral lesson. The craze led Mattel to expand aggressively: 17 new figures in 1984 and 19 in 1985.

Mattel even cracked into the girl-market by introducing She-Ra - Princess of Power, the alter ego of Princess Adora, He-Man's long-lost twin. Though She-Ra quickly disappeared from the main cartoon, she had her own spinoff series of the title mentioned above. She-Ra is what you call a feminist badass. Despite introducing her as the female hero, her brave story always seemed like a 'sidekick' in the world of He-Man.

The Netflix reboot titled She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (2018-2020) sought to address criticism that He-Man reduced its female characters to supportive roles by shifting focus towards its heroines. This series made the "sheroes" central to the narrative, avoiding the hypermasculine archetype it had previously been accused of.

Another Netflix animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, delivered a plot twist that no one saw coming and split fans amid allegations of misogyny. Released in 2021, Prince Adam of Eternia and his alter ego He-Man is killed in the very first episode, and the story is then told through the perspective of his childhood friend Teela, Captain of the Royal Guard in Eternia.

On release, one camp praised the creators for giving more agency to female characters such as Teela and Evil-Lyn and for attempting to move away from hypermasculine tropes; on the contrary, loyal fans slammed the show for sidelining He-Man, accusing the makers of compromising the franchise's classic elements. They remained divided.

However, the initial popularity of the He-Man and She-Man figurines stayed irreplaceable. Everything seemed dreamlike - until marketing decisions turned into commercial suicide.

The Competition

G.I. Joe and Transformers arrived with more sophisticated engineering and play value, making He-Man's range seem dated. G.I. Joe offered realistic transformation from He-Man's barbaric aesthetic to poseable action figures with complex narratives; Transformers delivered toys that converted between robots and vehicles.

G.I Joe: A Real American Hero Comic Book

The toy market was moving toward more complex play experiences - a shift Mattel did not fully anticipate or adapt to.

The Original 80s Transformers Cartoon

And then came another challenge.

The End

Mattel executives' year-end bonuses were tied to shipping numbers. To boost payouts, the simple solution was to ship more toys. Mattel oversaturated the market: it sent excessive stock to retailers, flooded European inventories and released planned 1987 lines prematurely, suffocating stores.

The 1987 live-action film Masters of the Universe compounded the problem by flopping at the box office.

What Mattel had was the hottest toy line, but poor distribution destroyed its premium positioning. Prices were slashed; parents waited for discounts. Retailers lost confidence and moved on. Kids shifted to better-engineered competitors such as G.I. Joe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Transformers.

Filmation's series had driven toy sales and kept children engaged, but by 1985 the 130 episodes had worn thin and the stories felt repetitive. The cartoon - essentially a vehicle to sell toys - was no longer boosting sales. When the toy line began to implode, the cartoon ended abruptly: no finale, no farewell. For children it was confusing and heartbreaking; for the business it was an inevitable consequence.

The Return

He-Man made another attempt in 2002, produced by Mike Young Productions, with an accompanying action-figure line. It rekindled nostalgia and stirred fans' emotions, though it was not a commercial success. Poor scheduling and diminished retail support led to midway cancellation in 2004. Still, many fans regarded the 2002 adaptation as a strong, darker reimagining of the Masters of the Universe mythos, with tighter action choreography and more menacing villains.

The New Film

All eyes are now on the new live-action film, releasing on June 5, 2026, starring Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, with Idris Elba, Alison Brie and Camila Mendes in key roles.

After the Brazil premiere, the cast attended the UK premiere in London. On the red carpet, Galitzine described the intense physical transformation required for the role. One highlight of his training was heavy lifting, "At first, we were totalling the kilograms I'd lifted in a week. One week's worth was 100,000 kg," he said, joking that multiplying that across five months would be "a few elephants."

A still from the upcoming Masters of the Universe film

His regimen included months of weightlifting, cardio, stunt work, and action choreography to prepare for a film, set on Eternia.

Fans are mostly thrilled to see Castle Grayskull and the power sword return. Director Travis Knight, known for Bumblebee and Kubo, has promised a careful balancing act. Perhaps this time the franchise will deliver the closure 1980s kids were denied.

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