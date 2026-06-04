The Scariest Thing For Hollywood Right Now? YouTubers Making Movies

The monsters are still hiding in the dark. The difference is that now they arrive with millions of subscribers.

For years, Hollywood worried that YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and the endless scroll of short-form content were training a generation to abandon movie theatres altogether.

Studio executives lamented shrinking attention spans, declining box office numbers among younger audiences, and the growing dominance of digital creators over traditional celebrities.

Then something unexpected happened.

The same platform accused of stealing cinema's future started producing some of its most exciting new filmmakers.

In the span of a few months, three horror films - Backrooms, Obsession, and Iron Lung - turned a niche industry trend into a full-blown cultural moment.

They were not directed by film school prodigies discovered at Sundance. They were not backed by decades-long studio careers.

Their directors were creators who learned to tell stories online, built audiences video by video, and arrived in theatres with something Hollywood has spent years struggling to manufacture: genuine audience investment.

What began as Internet horror has become one of the most fascinating shifts in modern filmmaking.

The Summer The Internet Came To The Movies

Hollywood has always loved a good underdog story, but few could have predicted what happened when Backrooms and Obsession arrived in theatres.

One was a $10 million adaptation of a viral Internet myth directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons. The other was a psychological horror film made for less than $1 million by 26-year-old Curry Barker.

A still from Backrooms.

Together, they outperformed expectations, dominated social media conversations, and, perhaps most significantly, drew the kind of young audiences that studios have spent years trying to lure back into cinemas.

Meanwhile, major franchise filmmaking suddenly looked vulnerable.

For decades, conventional wisdom suggested that audiences wanted familiar brands, recognisable IP, and cinematic universes that stretched endlessly into sequels and spin-offs.

Yet many young moviegoers seemed far more excited about an eerie internet legend and an original horror story than another chapter in a billion-dollar franchise.

The success of these films wasn't simply about horror. It was about ownership.

Young audiences did not feel like consumers of these stories. They felt like participants.

Kane Parsons And The Evolution Of The Backrooms

Few films better represent Internet-era storytelling than Backrooms.

The concept itself emerged from one of the Internet's strangest corners: a grainy image posted online showing an endless maze of yellow-lit office corridors. It was unsettling for reasons nobody could fully explain.

The image inspired theories, stories, artwork, games, and countless discussions. Over time, it evolved into a modern urban legend.

Then Kane Parsons transformed it.

File photo of Kane Parsons.

Parsons was barely a teenager when he began creating Backrooms videos on YouTube under the name Kane Pixels. Armed with self-taught animation skills and visual effects software, he expanded the mythology into something far larger than a creepypasta.

His videos imagined secret experiments, alternate dimensions, missing persons cases, and shadowy organisations operating beneath everyday reality.

The results were remarkable.

A still from Backrooms.

Millions of viewers became invested in the world he was building. They debated theories, analysed clues, created fan content, and treated every upload like an event.

By the time Hollywood came calling, Parsons had already done something many first-time filmmakers spend years trying to achieve: he had built a dedicated audience that cared deeply about his story.

When Backrooms finally arrived in theatres, audiences weren't discovering a new world. They were returning to one they already knew.

Curry Barker's Obsession With Fear

If Parsons represents the world-building side of YouTube horror, Curry Barker represents its storytelling potential.

Before Obsession, Barker was known primarily for comedy sketches and low-budget online projects created alongside collaborator Cooper Tomlinson.

File photo of Curry Barker.

Like many creators, he learned filmmaking by doing it repeatedly, testing ideas, making mistakes, and immediately receiving audience feedback.

His horror short The Chair attracted millions of views. His found-footage feature Milk & Serial, reportedly made for less than a thousand dollars, became a cult favourite online.

Then came Obsession.

A still from Obsession.

The film revolves around a deceptively simple premise involving desire, entitlement, and the terrifying consequences of getting exactly what you wish for.

Beneath its scares lies a distinctly modern anxiety, one rooted in obsession, validation, and emotional dependency.

That may explain why younger audiences connected with it so strongly.

Rather than relying on nostalgia or established franchises, Obsession tapped into contemporary fears. It felt current without trying too hard to be relevant.

Its extraordinary box office trajectory reflected that connection.

Instead of collapsing after opening weekend, the film grew through word-of-mouth, becoming one of the year's most talked-about horror releases.

For Hollywood, it was a reminder that original storytelling can still thrive when audiences believe they are discovering something together.

Markiplier And The Film That Changed Industry Perception

While Backrooms and Obsession dominate current conversations, another creator arguably proved the model first.

Mark Fischbach, better known as Markiplier, spent years building one of YouTube's largest audiences through gaming videos, particularly horror games.

File photo of Mark Fischbach.

When he announced Iron Lung, many industry observers remained sceptical.

The project was based on an indie horror game and carried a modest budget compared to traditional studio productions.

Several executives reportedly questioned whether online popularity could translate into theatrical success.

The audience answered that question quickly.

Leveraging years of trust and engagement with his fanbase, Markiplier transformed Iron Lung into a legitimate box office success.

The film demonstrated that creators were capable of doing something traditional marketing increasingly struggles to accomplish: convincing audiences to leave their homes and show up together for a shared experience.

More importantly, Iron Lung forced Hollywood to reconsider long-held assumptions about who gets to become a filmmaker.

Why Horror Became The Gateway

It is no coincidence that so many creator-led successes are horror films.

Horror has always been uniquely democratic.

Unlike superhero spectacles or sprawling fantasy epics, horror doesn't require enormous budgets to be effective.

A terrifying idea often matters more than expensive visual effects. Atmosphere can be more powerful than scale.

The genre also thrives online.

The Internet has spent decades building communities around creepypastas, urban legends, paranormal theories, found-footage videos, analogue horror, and gaming scares.

Entire generations have grown up consuming horror not just through movies but through forums, YouTube rabbit holes, livestreams, and collaborative storytelling.

For creators raised in that environment, horror feels native.

The language of Internet horror: mysterious videos, fragmented narratives, hidden clues, community speculation, naturally translates into audience engagement.

In many ways, these filmmakers aren't bringing horror to the Internet.

They're bringing Internet horror back to the movies.

The Gen Z Factor

Much has been written about Gen Z's relationship with entertainment.

The generation grew up amid streaming wars, algorithm-driven feeds, creator culture, and an unprecedented volume of content competing for attention. Conventional wisdom often portrays younger audiences as impossible to engage for more than a few seconds.

The box office performance of films like Backrooms and Obsession tells a different story.

Gen Z isn't rejecting storytelling.

They're rejecting storytelling that feels disconnected from them.

These audiences still crave communal experiences. They still want to be surprised, scared, and emotionally invested.

What they increasingly value is authenticity, the sense that a creator understands the culture they inhabit rather than attempting to imitate it from a distance.

Parsons, Barker, and Markiplier didn't need expensive market research to understand younger viewers. They were part of the same Internet ecosystems that shaped those audiences.

That familiarity shows up on screen.

The Philippou Brothers Wrote The Blueprint

Long before Backrooms and Obsession, Australian twins Danny and Michael Philippou quietly demonstrated what was possible.

Through their wildly popular RackaRacka YouTube channel, the brothers spent years creating chaotic, inventive videos that accumulated millions of views.

The Philippou Brothers.

When they transitioned into feature filmmaking with Talk to Me, the result was one of the most acclaimed horror films of the decade. They also directed their second feature film, Bring Her Back.

A still from Talk To Me.

The film's success proved that Internet creators could deliver not only commercial hits but critically respected cinema.

Today, many of the conversations surrounding creator-led filmmaking trace back to the path the Philippous helped establish.

They were among the first to show that YouTube could be more than a stepping stone.

It could be a training ground.

A New Pathway Into Hollywood

For much of modern film history, aspiring directors followed a relatively predictable route: film school, independent features, festivals, industry networking, and hopefully a breakthrough.

That pathway still exists.

But it is no longer the only one.

Platforms like YouTube have become laboratories where filmmakers can experiment, fail, improve, and build audiences simultaneously. Instead of waiting years for gatekeepers to approve their work, creators can release stories directly to viewers and refine their craft in public.

The result is a generation of filmmakers arriving in Hollywood with skills that extend beyond directing.

They understand audience engagement. They understand online communities. They understand how fandom operates. Most importantly, they understand how to hold attention in an era where attention is the most valuable currency of all.

The Future Is Already Here

Every generation has its moment when the old guard realises something fundamental has changed.

The arrival of sound transformed silent cinema. Independent filmmaking challenged the studio era. Streaming reshaped television.

Creator-led horror may not replace traditional Hollywood, nor does it need to.

What it has done is expand the definition of who gets to become a filmmaker.

The rise of Kane Parsons, Curry Barker, Markiplier, and the Philippou brothers suggests that some of the most exciting voices in cinema are no longer waiting outside the gates.

They're already inside.

And judging by the screams echoing through packed theatres, audiences are more than happy to follow them there.