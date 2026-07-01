'He Has AI Psychosis': Employee Reveals Boss Only Listens To Claude At Work

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools has allowed people to cut down time to ship new products, but it has also led to an alarming over-dependence on the technology. Highlighting this issue, an employee recently took to social media to share a cautionary workplace tale. They stated that their boss had developed "AI psychosis" due to an unhealthy obsession with Anthropic's AI model, Claude.

In a now-viral post titled, "My boss has AI psychosis and we're f****d," the employee detailed that their leader was now prioritising the projections of an algorithm over humans and blaming the staff when they were unable to match the technology's predictions.

"Go to meeting. Boss shares the conversation he had with Claude and stone cold serious tells us we need to appease Claude and meet “his” projections," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"Claude doesn't understand our clients or their needs, so things don't happen the way Claude projected. Boss flips out. Has another conversation with Claude to ask why. Claude can't figure it out so we must be the problem."

The employee said it was 'depressing' to watch their boss sink deeper into the AI hole, adding that it could not be good for their health as well as the staffers.

"I'm watching him get deeper and deeper into the hole and it's depressing to watch, and for his sake too. This can't be good for his mental health, it's not good for any of us. I don't want to participate in the dog and pony show anymore. I want to lay in the grass. I think we all need to log off."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | "Attacks Our Families, Self-Worth": Techie Details CEO's Humiliating Behaviour

'Exactly Same Situation'

As the post went viral, social media users shared similar experiences and called for less use of AI in workplaces so that collective cognition does not dip.

"I don't want everything to be AI. I want real people. I don't see how so many people bought into this, and I hope when the bubble pops, it pops gloriously," said one user while another added: "I swear we're all just finding out how many people wanted nothing more than some kind of entity which gives them all the answers and does all the thinking for them."

A third commented: "I have exactly the same situation. Our CEO feeds everything into AI and asks it: "What is wrong with this?". Of course, it makes up an answer because the question is so vague. We haven't shipped a feature in 6 months, marketing budgets are frozen and the company is struggling to pay its bills because nothing is good enough for the AI, so nothing gets approved."

A fourth said: "I went through something very similar. Came to work one Monday any our CEO/founder had gone crazy over the weekend, sent everyone 40-page manifestos from Claude about how their functions were underperforming and what they needed to do to fix it."