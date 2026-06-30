'Toxic' CEO Humiliates Employees, Makes Them Work 14 Hours: 'He Also Threatens'

A techie has caught social media's attention after revealing how their toxic CEO was constantly humiliating the employees and making them work 14 hours a day, including weekends. Exhausted by the hostile environment, the developer turned to the online community for advice on whether to endure the situation or resign. The techie highlighted that since joining the company, they had been shuffled from one project to another, meaning they haven't had the chance to complete or solve a project.

"For the last month, I have been working with a team on a client-facing data-mapping project. We were given a specific logic by the CEO, who also acts as our manager. We applied that logic, performed the analysis using the data available to us, and submitted the output. The client then said the mapping was incorrect," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

While the client provided incomplete data, the CEO placed the blame entirely on the techie and team.

"The CEO placed the entire blame on the team. For the past week, his behaviour in meetings has become extremely personal and humiliating," the developer said.

"He also threatens to remove the entire team. This is not feedback about the work anymore. He attacks our education, families, abilities, and self-worth. He does not properly listen when we try to explain the technical limitations or what we have already completed."

The CEO constantly changed instructions and later blamed the team for not following through with the results. "The working hours are also extreme. We regularly work from around 9 AM until 11 PM, including Sundays. Recently, the entire team worked through Sunday, but on Monday he came into the meeting and accused us of not listening and not working properly," the techie said.

"I am mentally and physically exhausted. I barely have time to rest, improve my skills, prepare for interviews, or apply elsewhere."

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'Quit ASAP'

As the post gained traction, social media users advised the techie to immediately put in the papers and search for new job.

"The person has a personality problem. Probably needs therapy. Not worth continuing if you don't have financial liabilities. Nothing is going to change here," said one user, while another added: "Should I resign? You should be able answer this question easily which is a big YES."

A third commented: "If you can afford to resign, please resign. I was in the same boat. Started questioning my 7 years of experience and started changing as a person. Nothing is more important than your mental peace."

A fourth said: "Quit. Your peace is more important than this job. This is not the last opportunity; you will get many more But working for a person who doesn't treat you like a human gives him more power and takes away your confidence."