Supreme Court Lawyer Rescues Family Of 4 After Ganga Expressway Car Crash: 'People Were Trapped Inside'

A Supreme Court lawyer has drawn widespread praise on social media after rescuing a family of four following a major accident on the Ganga Expressway. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, lawyer Aadideo Kumar detailed that he was driving from Varanasi to Delhi when he witnessed something that he will never forget.

Kumar said an i10 car had crashed into a truck after a suspected tyre burst. With four people trapped inside the badly damaged vehicle, Kumar and other passersby immediately stopped to help. They used a metal rod to pry open the rear door and rescue an elderly woman, then broke the windshield to extract the remaining passengers, all of whom were covered in blood.

"Yesterday, while driving from Varanasi to Delhi on the Ganga Expressway, I witnessed something I will never forget. An i10 had crashed into a truck after what seemed to be a tyre burst. Four people were trapped inside, fighting for their lives. Without thinking twice, I stopped," wrote Kumar.

"The front door wouldn't open, so we broke the windshield to pull the others out. All were soaked in blood, It was a sight no one should ever have to witness."

Kumar highlighted that everyone tried their best to make the rescue a success. However, since the ambulance was delayed, Kumar decided to carry the injured in his car and meet the emergency vehicle in the middle.

"As the ambulance was delayed, I carried the injured into my car and drove until we met it halfway. Before leaving, I made sure all their belongings reached them safely."

Back on the road after the detour, Kumar received the incredible news that everyone in the car was alive.

"After almost one and a half hours, I continued my journey. Later, I learned that all had survived. That one piece of news made every second of that rescue worth it," said Kumar, urging others to stop and help in time of emergency.

"Life can change in a matter of seconds. Please inspect your vehicle before every long trip. Don't ignore worn tyres, unusual sounds, or warning signs. Reach a little late if you have to, but reach safely. Please help when you can. One day, it could be you or someone you love waiting for a stranger to stop."

Check The Viral Post Here:



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'Deepest Gratitude'

As the post gained traction, social media users praised Kumar for stepping up when it mattered and sent their gratitude for helping the family.

"That's wonderful of you to have helped, rather than merely passing by. This is the spirit India needs," said one user while another added: "You are no less than god for them at that moment. My deepest gratitude for the simple reason they all lived to see another day."

A third commented: "Truly commendable. You saved them in time, and time saved their lives. You are a wonderful human being. My best wishes and gratitude to you."

A fourth said: "Very admirable and a great noble act to save these lives. The initial few minutes are extremely critical for such accident victims, and the government should publicise that those who bring such patients to hospitals will not be harassed."