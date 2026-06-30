Techie Unemployed After Leaving 25 Lakh Job For Master's Abroad: 'Shot Myself In Foot'

The current job market is witnessing a slowdown, especially in the tech sector, where the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has brought a structural change. Highlighting the challenges of navigating such a market, an Indian techie revealed that they left a job in 2023 paying Rs 25 lakh per annum (LPA) to pursue a master's degree abroad, but the return was far from comfortable. Having failed to land any job opportunity, the techie said they were unable to make sense of anything at the moment.

The techie with three years of full-stack experience said they might have shot themselves in the foot by pursuing the degree and attempting to shift abroad.

"Was in a comfortable job earning close to 25LPA in 2023. Left and did a Master's abroad for two years; couldn't find a job there despite good grades and an internship," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The techie stated that companies that had paid handsomely back in 2022-23 were now unwilling to go beyond the baseline pay of Rs 25 lakh, making the job-hunting process difficult.

"Came back and started looking for a job here. Out of 100s of applications, got a call for 2-3 (through strong referrals). Thought these companies were paying well during 2022-23, so expected around 40-50LPA. But they're offering 25LPA," the techie said.

"What the hell happened to the market? This is also supposedly before the AI bubble has even burst. I am unable to make sense of anything atp. Can't even imagine what the freshers have to endure."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Take Any Reasonable Offer'

As the post gained traction, social media users advised the techie to accept any 'reasonable offer' they were getting and build from there as the current job market was bleak.

"Similar story. I started again at 22 LPA last year. Planning to switch by the end of this year," said one user while another added: "You are getting a job at Rs 25 LPA? Take it. Why are you complaining?"

A third commented: "Take any reasonable offer that comes your way. Don't be too picky. Job role has also changed a lot. I just use Claude Code the whole day and don't even code a single line myself. The entire scene is so f****d up!"

A fourth said: "The unusually high salaries of 2021-23 are never coming back. That's a reality that everyone needs to accept. AI has changed the scene forever."